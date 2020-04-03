Qbao Price Down 29.4% Over Last 7 Days (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Qbao token can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges including EXX, Gate.io, Allcoin and Coinnest. In the last seven days, Qbao has traded down 29.4% against the US dollar. Qbao has a market cap of $336,073.62 and $2,311.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 77.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000132 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Profile

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao.

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, EXX, CoinEgg, Coinnest and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

