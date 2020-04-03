QCash (QC) Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges

QCash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One QCash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00002045 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, QCash has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. QCash has a total market capitalization of $63.62 million and approximately $180.66 million worth of QCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QCash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014823 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.73 or 0.02642630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00199200 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047410 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034137 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

QCash Token Profile

QCash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. The official website for QCash is www.zb.cn.

Buying and Selling QCash

QCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.