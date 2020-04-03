Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.44.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Commerzbank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra lifted their price target on Qiagen from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Qiagen from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Qiagen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,629,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,373,000 after purchasing an additional 104,532 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the 4th quarter worth about $111,086,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,168,000. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Qiagen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,334,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,743,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,171,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,401,000 after purchasing an additional 15,020 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $40.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.77. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $43.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.37.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Qiagen’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qiagen will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

