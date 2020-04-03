qiibee (QBX) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.08 Million

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last seven days, qiibee has traded up 32.9% against the dollar. One qiibee token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Coinsuper. qiibee has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $47.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get qiibee alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.58 or 0.02640261 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00197824 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00047475 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034199 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

qiibee Token Profile

qiibee’s total supply is 1,380,392,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,660,661 tokens. qiibee’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. qiibee’s official website is qiibee.com. qiibee’s official message board is blog.qiibee.com.

Buying and Selling qiibee

qiibee can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade qiibee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy qiibee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for qiibee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for qiibee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.