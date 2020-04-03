QLC Chain Trading 10.6% Higher This Week (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 3rd. QLC Chain has a market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $323,056.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QLC Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Coinnest, Bitbns and Switcheo Network. During the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014873 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.80 or 0.02628378 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00197070 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00047287 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034260 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain’s launch date was November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org. The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain.

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

QLC Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Bitbns, Binance, Gate.io and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

