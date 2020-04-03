Qtum (QTUM) Market Capitalization Tops $122.20 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, Qtum has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00018827 BTC on exchanges including CoinEx, GOPAX, EXX and DigiFinex. Qtum has a market cap of $122.20 million and $360.25 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005574 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,251,860 coins and its circulating supply is 96,501,840 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, ABCC, Coindeal, Liqui, EXX, Binance, HitBTC, BigONE, CoinEx, LBank, Liquid, Kucoin, Bleutrade, OKEx, ZB.COM, Bibox, Poloniex, OTCBTC, BCEX, Ovis, Exrates, LiteBit.eu, Coinsuper, Bithumb, Coinone, Huobi, Bittrex, CoinExchange, HBUS, CoinEgg, Cobinhood, Gate.io, Bitbns, DigiFinex, Bit-Z, Coinnest, Coinrail, Allcoin, Livecoin, Bitfinex, Crex24, Iquant, Upbit, GOPAX and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

