QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Market Cap Hits $345,270.74

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 3rd. QuadrantProtocol has a market capitalization of $345,270.74 and $201,155.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QuadrantProtocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014838 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.09 or 0.02635481 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00199377 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047427 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034115 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Token Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 358,025,330 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol.

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

QuadrantProtocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuadrantProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuadrantProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.