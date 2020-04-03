Quant Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.34 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Quant token can currently be purchased for $4.99 or 0.00071654 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc and IDEX. During the last week, Quant has traded up 43.7% against the U.S. dollar. Quant has a market capitalization of $60.30 million and $3.34 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quant Token Profile

QNT is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quant is quant.network.

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

