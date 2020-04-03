Quanta Utility Token Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (QNTU)

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Quanta Utility Token token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bit-Z and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Quanta Utility Token has traded up 35.1% against the U.S. dollar. Quanta Utility Token has a total market cap of $551,528.43 and $1,143.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quanta Utility Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052048 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.58 or 0.04486641 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00066583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036735 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014709 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010430 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Quanta Utility Token Profile

QNTU is a token. It launched on April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,967,288,898 tokens. The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta. Quanta Utility Token’s official website is www.quantaplc.im. Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc.

Quanta Utility Token Token Trading

Quanta Utility Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quanta Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quanta Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quanta Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quanta Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.