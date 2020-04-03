Quantis Network Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 98.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Quantis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. In the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded 101.8% higher against the US dollar. Quantis Network has a total market capitalization of $5,357.30 and approximately $4.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014877 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.09 or 0.02644306 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00199180 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00047416 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034157 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Quantis Network Coin Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org.

Quantis Network Coin Trading

Quantis Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

