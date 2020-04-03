Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Trading 23.2% Higher This Week

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $6.47 million and approximately $108,561.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be bought for about $0.0915 or 0.00001363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Liqui. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 23.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005653 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00018718 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.11 or 0.02489575 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00001163 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008124 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000318 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 70,778,420 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Tidex, Upbit, Liqui and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

