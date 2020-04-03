Quark Price Reaches $0.0052 on Exchanges (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Quark has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $217.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges including FreiExchange, Bittylicious and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000304 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Quark

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 263,715,922 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info.

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittylicious and FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

