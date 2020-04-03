QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of QuickLogic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of QuickLogic from $14.00 to $8.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of QuickLogic to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of QuickLogic from $14.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

Shares of QuickLogic stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.58. QuickLogic has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $12.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 149.80% and a negative return on equity of 89.87%. The company had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that QuickLogic will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.