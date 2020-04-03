QuickX Protocol (QCX) Price Reaches $0.0087 on Exchanges

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. QuickX Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.29 million and $49,683.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. One QuickX Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and BitMax.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol (QCX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 489,833,778 tokens. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io. QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QuickX Protocol Token Trading

QuickX Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

