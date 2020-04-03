Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.50.

QES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded Quintana Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI downgraded Quintana Energy Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quintana Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Quintana Energy Services in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of NYSE QES opened at $0.83 on Friday. Quintana Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $5.26. The firm has a market cap of $29.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13.

In other Quintana Energy Services news, insider Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 14,400 shares of Quintana Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $47,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,728 shares in the company, valued at $187,202.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Quintana Energy Services stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) by 429.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,503 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.16% of Quintana Energy Services worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quintana Energy Services Company Profile

Quintana Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Directional Drilling, Pressure Pumping, Pressure Control, and Wireline.

