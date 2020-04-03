Qwertycoin (QWC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $29.00

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. Qwertycoin has a market cap of $498,894.16 and approximately $29.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 128% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

QWC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 106,123,770,169 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org.

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

Qwertycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

