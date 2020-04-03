RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Ind. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get RADA Electronic Ind. alerts:

RADA opened at $3.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.03 million, a PE ratio of -72.80 and a beta of 0.99. RADA Electronic Ind. has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.20.

RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.36 million during the quarter. RADA Electronic Ind. had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in RADA Electronic Ind. in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in RADA Electronic Ind. in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in RADA Electronic Ind. by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 8,770 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in RADA Electronic Ind. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in RADA Electronic Ind. in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

About RADA Electronic Ind.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. The company offers military avionics systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders with data transfer functions; high-rate data recorders for aircraft and airborne pods; video recorders and airborne data servers; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Ind. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Ind. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.