Raiden Network Token Trading Up 13.8% Over Last 7 Days (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Over the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Raiden Network Token token can currently be bought for $0.0849 or 0.00001255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Kucoin, Bilaxy and Bibox. Raiden Network Token has a market capitalization of $4.31 million and approximately $525,999.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005678 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008109 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (CRYPTO:RDN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,793,936 tokens. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network. The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network.

Raiden Network Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bilaxy, DDEX, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, Bibox, IDEX, OKEx, LATOKEN, Gate.io, Binance and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

