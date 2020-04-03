Raise Trading 16.6% Higher This Week (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Raise token can now be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Raise has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. Raise has a total market capitalization of $152,703.78 and $5,986.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Raise Token Profile

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,550,611 tokens. The official website for Raise is herotoken.io. The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken.

Buying and Selling Raise

Raise can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

