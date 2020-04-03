Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $136.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RL. TheStreet lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $136.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.17.

NYSE:RL opened at $65.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $62.01 and a 1-year high of $133.63.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 11,845.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,726,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,703,760 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 3,333.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

