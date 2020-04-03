Rankingball Gold (RBG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.46 Million

Rankingball Gold (CURRENCY:RBG) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Rankingball Gold has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rankingball Gold has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $1,451.00 worth of Rankingball Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rankingball Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene and 55.com.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rankingball Gold Profile

Rankingball Gold’s total supply is 2,382,907,918 tokens and its circulating supply is 379,345,851 tokens. Rankingball Gold’s official message board is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice. The Reddit community for Rankingball Gold is /r/rankingball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rankingball Gold’s official Twitter account is @

. Rankingball Gold’s official website is rankingball.io.

Buying and Selling Rankingball Gold

Rankingball Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: 55.com and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rankingball Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rankingball Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rankingball Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

