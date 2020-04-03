Rapidz Market Cap Reaches $260,084.49 (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 67% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Rapidz has traded up 96.7% against the dollar. One Rapidz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rapidz has a market capitalization of $260,084.49 and approximately $140,576.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rapidz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014813 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.45 or 0.02616992 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00195276 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 51% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00047120 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034207 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Rapidz Token Profile

Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 661,943,284 tokens. The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io. Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog.

Rapidz Token Trading

Rapidz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rapidz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapidz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.