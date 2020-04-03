Rate3 (RTE) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Rate3 has a market cap of $376,000.36 and approximately $65,797.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rate3 has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One Rate3 token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, DDEX, Hotbit and ABCC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000708 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $298.39 or 0.04430886 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00067144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036852 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014856 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010570 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 (RTE) is a token. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network.

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Ethfinex, ABCC, BitForex, DEx.top, FCoin, HADAX, IDEX, Hotbit, DDEX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

