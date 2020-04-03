Ravencoin (RVN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.70 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge and Graviex. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $90.38 million and approximately $7.70 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014868 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.60 or 0.02624938 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00198054 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00047095 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033942 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052448 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin is a coin. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 5,865,780,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, Cryptohub, TradeOgre, CryptoBridge, Upbit, Graviex, Cryptopia, QBTC, IDCM and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

