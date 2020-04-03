Raymond James Lowers North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) to Hold

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 72.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NOA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. North American Construction Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

NYSE NOA traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $4.63. 194,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,081. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $127.23 million, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $13.62.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $143.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.41 million. Research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 42,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 365,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

