Raymond James Lowers Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Price Target to $45.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $93.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Shares of RHP opened at $31.84 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.71.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.96). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $446.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.