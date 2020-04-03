Raymond James Reiterates “C$2.50” Price Target for Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) received a C$2.50 price target from stock analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 25.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CVE. Stifel Firstegy lowered Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.92.

Shares of TSE CVE traded up C$0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$3.35. 28,262,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,386,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.93. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.06 and a twelve month high of C$14.31.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.40 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post -0.1395732 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

