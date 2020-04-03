Raymond James Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH)

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Athabasca Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$0.60 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TD Securities cut Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$0.85 to C$0.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut Athabasca Oil from a “speculative buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$0.85 to C$0.20 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$0.30 to C$0.20 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of C$0.54.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

TSE ATH traded up C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$0.15. 1,743,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,608. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.21, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.05 million and a P/E ratio of 0.32. Athabasca Oil has a twelve month low of C$0.12 and a twelve month high of C$1.14.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$188.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Athabasca Oil will post -0.1248 EPS for the current year.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone assets located in northeastern Alberta.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.