Raymond James Upgrades Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) to Outperform

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $93.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.68 and a 200-day moving average of $90.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $72.22 and a 52-week high of $103.34.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $772.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.76 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 16.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $832,943.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,728.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 10,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,093,401.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,807.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,395. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,628,560 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,085,681,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057,434 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,185,671 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,016,649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156,976 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,132,153 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,372,971,000 after acquiring an additional 307,796 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,093,767 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,250,409,000 after purchasing an additional 63,759 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,105,713 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $592,236,000 after purchasing an additional 474,271 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

