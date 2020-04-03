Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Sold by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main decreased its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,238 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.09% of Rayonier worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth about $60,983,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth about $3,481,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,991,000 after purchasing an additional 84,897 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rayonier by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 68,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Rayonier from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rayonier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

In other Rayonier news, VP W. Rhett Rogers acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.04 per share, for a total transaction of $36,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,409.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $63,490 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RYN stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 1.02. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $33.10.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.18 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 234.78%.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.