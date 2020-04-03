Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Shares Bought by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $1,525,360.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,898,791.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 1,254 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total value of $191,724.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,839.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,175 shares of company stock worth $2,878,431. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.60.

Shares of NYSE:RTN remained flat at $$116.96 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.99. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $103.00 and a 1 year high of $233.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

