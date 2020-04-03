RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,928 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of RBC Bearings worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Founders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert M. Sullivan sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $325,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 1,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total value of $199,065.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ROLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on RBC Bearings to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.67.

ROLL stock opened at $113.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.98. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.63 and a 12-month high of $185.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.30.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.85 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

