RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) was downgraded by research analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 13.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nomura started coverage on RealReal in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on RealReal from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised RealReal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Raymond James raised RealReal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on RealReal in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

REAL stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.58. RealReal has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.61 million and a PE ratio of -3.53.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.43 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that RealReal will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RealReal news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $36,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rati Sahi Levesque sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,686.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,311 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in RealReal by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,662,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955,828 shares during the period. Great Hill Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,873,000. Canaan Partners IX LLC bought a new position in shares of RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,010,000. Interwest Venture Management Co. bought a new position in shares of RealReal in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,748,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of RealReal in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,900,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

