Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Apollo Investment (AINV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ: AINV) recently:

4/2/2020 – Apollo Investment was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/30/2020 – Apollo Investment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company’s investment portfolio will be principally in middle-market private companies. “

3/27/2020 – Apollo Investment was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/25/2020 – Apollo Investment had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.

3/25/2020 – Apollo Investment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company’s investment portfolio will be principally in middle-market private companies. “

3/24/2020 – Apollo Investment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company’s investment portfolio will be principally in middle-market private companies. “

3/18/2020 – Apollo Investment was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/16/2020 – Apollo Investment was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/9/2020 – Apollo Investment was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/4/2020 – Apollo Investment was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/3/2020 – Apollo Investment was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/27/2020 – Apollo Investment was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/13/2020 – Apollo Investment was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/10/2020 – Apollo Investment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company’s investment portfolio will be principally in middle-market private companies. “

2/5/2020 – Apollo Investment was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Apollo Investment was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

Apollo Investment stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.26. The company had a trading volume of 55,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,875. The stock has a market cap of $401.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.67. Apollo Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $18.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average of $15.79.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.49 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 34.22%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.45%.

In other news, CEO Howard Widra acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $223,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 94,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,142.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AINV. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 671,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after acquiring an additional 97,089 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter worth $1,529,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter worth $1,380,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter worth $909,000. 37.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

