Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bank Ozk (OZK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bank Ozk (NASDAQ: OZK):

3/30/2020 – Bank Ozk had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $30.00 to $24.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Bank Ozk was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/24/2020 – Bank Ozk was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/24/2020 – Bank Ozk had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $34.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Bank Ozk was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/17/2020 – Bank Ozk was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2020 – Bank Ozk had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $27.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Bank Ozk had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Bank Ozk was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/20/2020 – Bank Ozk was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/4/2020 – Bank Ozk was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

OZK traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.55. 1,498,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bank Ozk has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $34.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.61.

Get Bank Ozk alerts:

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $245.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.78 million. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank Ozk will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.52%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Ozk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Ozk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.