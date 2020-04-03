Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Air Canada (AC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Air Canada (TSE: AC):

3/31/2020 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$59.00 to C$43.00.

3/12/2020 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$55.00 to C$40.00.

3/11/2020 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$58.00 to C$46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$57.00 to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from C$47.00 to C$35.00.

2/20/2020 – Air Canada was given a new C$45.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$59.00 to C$57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$59.00 to C$57.00.

2/3/2020 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$60.00 to C$58.00.

Shares of AC opened at C$14.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$30.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.98. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$9.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion and a PE ratio of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.55 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 3.2343352 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer David Shapiro purchased 3,696 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$33.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$124,989.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$467,290.22.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

