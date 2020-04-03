Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for OrganiGram (OGI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for OrganiGram (NASDAQ: OGI):

4/1/2020 – OrganiGram had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $9.00 to $5.80. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/28/2020 – OrganiGram was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/24/2020 – OrganiGram was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Organigram Holdings Inc. is a licensed producer of cannabis and cannabis-derived products primarily in Canada, through a wholly owned subsidiary. Organigram Holdings Inc. is based in Moncton, Canada. “

3/19/2020 – OrganiGram was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/19/2020 – OrganiGram was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp to a “hold” rating. They now have a $1.72 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – OrganiGram was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/18/2020 – OrganiGram was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Organigram Holdings Inc. is a licensed producer of cannabis and cannabis-derived products primarily in Canada, through a wholly owned subsidiary. Organigram Holdings Inc. is based in Moncton, Canada. “

Shares of NASDAQ:OGI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.72. The company had a trading volume of 73,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,108,115. OrganiGram Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $311.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.75.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 42.78%. The business had revenue of $19.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in OrganiGram by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 32,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in OrganiGram during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in OrganiGram by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 10,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

