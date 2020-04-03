Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Deutsche Wohnen (DWNI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Deutsche Wohnen (FRA: DWNI) in the last few weeks:

3/31/2020 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €39.50 ($45.93) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €35.50 ($41.28) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €42.00 ($48.84) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Deutsche Wohnen had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/25/2020 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €36.80 ($42.79) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €34.00 ($39.53) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €42.00 ($48.84) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €39.00 ($45.35) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €43.00 ($50.00) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €39.00 ($45.35) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €38.00 ($44.19) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Deutsche Wohnen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a price target on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €37.00 ($43.02) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €36.00 ($41.86) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €34.00 ($39.53) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of DWNI stock opened at €34.50 ($40.12) on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen SE has a fifty-two week low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a fifty-two week high of €38.09 ($44.29). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €35.17 and its 200-day moving average price is €35.21.

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

