Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for McEwen Mining (MUX)

McEwen Mining (NYSE: MUX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/24/2020 – McEwen Mining had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $4.40 to $5.70. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – McEwen Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – McEwen Mining was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “U.S. GOLD CORP. is primarily engaged in the precious metal mining business in the continental United States, however, it may also evaluate properties outside the United States. “

3/18/2020 – McEwen Mining was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “U.S. GOLD CORP. is primarily engaged in the precious metal mining business in the continental United States, however, it may also evaluate properties outside the United States. “

2/29/2020 – McEwen Mining was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/25/2020 – McEwen Mining had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $4.00 to $4.40. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – McEwen Mining had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $3.80 to $4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:MUX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 81,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,783,723. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1.26. McEwen Mining Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $287.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Get McEwen Mining Inc alerts:

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 51.03%. The firm had revenue of $32.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in McEwen Mining by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,640,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after buying an additional 4,959,414 shares during the last quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC acquired a new position in McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,157,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McEwen Mining by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 283,680 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in McEwen Mining by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,259,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 124,098 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in McEwen Mining by 542.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 638,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 538,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.