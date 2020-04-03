Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Autoweb (AUTO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Autoweb (NASDAQ: AUTO):

4/2/2020 – Autoweb was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “AutoWeb, Inc. provides consumer leads and associated marketing services primarily to automotive dealers and manufacturers throughout the United States. It also provides consumers with robust and original online automotive content. AutoWeb Inc., formerly known as Autobytel Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, CA. “

3/30/2020 – Autoweb was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $1.15 price target on the stock, down previously from $4.20.

3/30/2020 – Autoweb had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $4.00 to $2.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Autoweb had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research.

NASDAQ AUTO opened at $0.89 on Friday. Autoweb Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Autoweb stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 0.23% of Autoweb worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

