Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (CWC)

3/27/2020 – CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA was given a new €113.00 ($131.40) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA was given a new €107.00 ($124.42) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA was given a new €108.00 ($125.58) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA was given a new €108.00 ($125.58) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA was given a new €108.00 ($125.58) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA was given a new €119.00 ($138.37) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA was given a new €108.00 ($125.58) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR CWC traded up €0.90 ($1.05) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €83.50 ($97.09). 8,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,650. The firm has a market cap of $600.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €94.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €94.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03. CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €74.10 ($86.16) and a twelve month high of €111.80 ($130.00).

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online-Print. The company develops, produces, and supplies photos, photo books, and photo gifts under the CEWE PHOTOBOOK, CEWE CALENDARS, CEWE CARDS, and CEWE WALL ART brands through Internet, retailers, and CEWE PHOTOSTATIONS.

