Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Farmers National Banc (FMNB)

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ: FMNB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/2/2020 – Farmers National Banc was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Farmers National Banc Corp. is a one-bank holding with only one subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. They operate in one industry, domestic banking. The Bank is a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking. The Bank’s commercial banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage and installment loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit boxes, money orders, bank checks, automated teller machines and travelers checks. “

3/27/2020 – Farmers National Banc was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Farmers National Banc Corp. is a one-bank holding with only one subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. They operate in one industry, domestic banking. The Bank is a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking. The Bank’s commercial banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage and installment loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit boxes, money orders, bank checks, automated teller machines and travelers checks. “

3/27/2020 – Farmers National Banc was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/17/2020 – Farmers National Banc was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Farmers National Banc Corp. is a one-bank holding with only one subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. They operate in one industry, domestic banking. The Bank is a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking. The Bank’s commercial banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage and installment loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit boxes, money orders, bank checks, automated teller machines and travelers checks. “

3/13/2020 – Farmers National Banc was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/3/2020 – Farmers National Banc was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/29/2020 – Farmers National Banc was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/4/2020 – Farmers National Banc was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Farmers National Banc Corp. is a one-bank holding with only one subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. They operate in one industry, domestic banking. The Bank is a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking. The Bank’s commercial banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage and installment loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit boxes, money orders, bank checks, automated teller machines and travelers checks. “

Farmers National Banc stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.57. 87,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.01. Farmers National Banc Corp has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Get Farmers National Banc Corp alerts:

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $28.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 34.11%.

In related news, Director Terry A. Moore bought 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.19 per share, with a total value of $101,997.00. Also, Director David Z. Paull bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $31,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,184.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 31,231 shares of company stock valued at $444,194. Corporate insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 181,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 33,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.