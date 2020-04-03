Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Imperial Brands (IMB)

Imperial Brands (LON: IMB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/30/2020 – Imperial Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Imperial Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Imperial Brands had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,700 ($22.36).

3/25/2020 – Imperial Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Imperial Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Imperial Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Imperial Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Imperial Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,755 ($23.09) to GBX 1,685 ($22.17). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Imperial Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

2/24/2020 – Imperial Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2020 – Imperial Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Imperial Brands had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,790 ($23.55).

2/7/2020 – Imperial Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

2/5/2020 – Imperial Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Imperial Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Shares of LON IMB traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,563.50 ($20.57). The stock had a trading volume of 1,857,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,554.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,781.21. Imperial Brands PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,260.80 ($16.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,651 ($34.87). The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion and a PE ratio of 14.78.

In related news, insider Oliver Tant purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,827 ($24.03) per share, with a total value of £40,194 ($52,872.93). Also, insider Jon Stanton purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,865 ($24.53) per share, for a total transaction of £27,975 ($36,799.53).

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

