Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ: ITCI):

4/2/2020 – Intra-Cellular Therapies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/26/2020 – Intra-Cellular Therapies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/26/2020 – Intra-Cellular Therapies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/26/2020 – Intra-Cellular Therapies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company develops drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases and other disorders of the central nervous system. Its product candidates include ITI-007, ITI-002 and ITI-009 which is in clinical trials. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

3/18/2020 – Intra-Cellular Therapies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/18/2020 – Intra-Cellular Therapies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/6/2020 – Intra-Cellular Therapies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/3/2020 – Intra-Cellular Therapies had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $73.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Intra-Cellular Therapies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

2/19/2020 – Intra-Cellular Therapies is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Intra-Cellular Therapies had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $43.00.

2/7/2020 – Intra-Cellular Therapies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.36. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $43.56. The firm has a market cap of $803.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average is $16.32.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Satlin sold 11,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $302,749.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,911 shares in the company, valued at $599,351.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 21,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $651,035.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,162 shares of company stock valued at $3,944,196. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

