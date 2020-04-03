Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tenable (TENB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Tenable (NASDAQ: TENB):

3/25/2020 – Tenable had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $26.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Tenable was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/24/2020 – Tenable is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Tenable was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/5/2020 – Tenable was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/8/2020 – Tenable was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tenable Holdings, Inc. is a provider of Cyber Exposure solutions, which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Tenable’s enterprise software platform enables broad visibility into an organization’s cyber exposure across the modern attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. “

2/5/2020 – Tenable was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Tenable stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.50. Tenable Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 1.90.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Tenable had a negative net margin of 27.92% and a negative return on equity of 71.06%. The business had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 21,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $595,068.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,412,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,866,980.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $163,409.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,563.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,076. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Tenable by 213.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 114,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 78,034 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 23,520 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Tenable by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $513,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

