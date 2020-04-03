Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Trevali Mining (TV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Trevali Mining (TSE: TV) recently:

4/1/2020 – Trevali Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$0.25 to C$0.15.

3/31/2020 – Trevali Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$0.20 to C$0.10. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Trevali Mining was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$0.25 price target on the stock, down previously from C$0.30.

3/27/2020 – Trevali Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$0.15 to C$0.10.

3/23/2020 – Trevali Mining was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$0.25 price target on the stock, down previously from C$0.35.

2/26/2020 – Trevali Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$0.20 to C$0.15.

2/25/2020 – Trevali Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$0.65 to C$0.50.

2/24/2020 – Trevali Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$0.30 to C$0.25. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Trevali Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$0.25 to C$0.20. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Trevali Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$0.35 to C$0.30.

Shares of Trevali Mining stock traded down C$633,377.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,057,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,021. Trevali Mining Corp has a 1-year low of C$0.07 and a 1-year high of C$0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $64.21 million and a PE ratio of -1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

