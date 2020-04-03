Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bechtle (BC8)

Bechtle (ETR: BC8) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/2/2020 – Bechtle was given a new €122.00 ($141.86) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Bechtle had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/24/2020 – Bechtle was given a new €105.00 ($122.09) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Bechtle was given a new €110.00 ($127.91) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Bechtle was given a new €138.00 ($160.47) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Bechtle was given a new €100.00 ($116.28) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Bechtle was given a new €110.00 ($127.91) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Bechtle was given a new €129.00 ($150.00) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Bechtle was given a new €80.00 ($93.02) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Bechtle was given a new €138.00 ($160.47) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Bechtle had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/4/2020 – Bechtle was given a new €87.00 ($101.16) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Bechtle was given a new €129.00 ($150.00) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Bechtle stock traded up €0.50 ($0.58) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €113.50 ($131.98). 83,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.96. Bechtle AG has a 1-year low of €79.35 ($92.27) and a 1-year high of €149.00 ($173.26). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €118.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of €115.28.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

