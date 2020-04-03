Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Golar LNG Partners (GMLP)

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ: GMLP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/2/2020 – Golar LNG Partners was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/2/2020 – Golar LNG Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Golar LNG Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from to .

3/26/2020 – Golar LNG Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Golar LNG Partners LP is a limited partnership primarily focused on owning and operating floating storage and regasification units (or FSRUs) and LNG carriers under long-term charters. Golar LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

3/6/2020 – Golar LNG Partners was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/3/2020 – Golar LNG Partners was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/26/2020 – Golar LNG Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $12.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Golar LNG Partners was upgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Golar LNG Partners was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating.

2/15/2020 – Golar LNG Partners was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/4/2020 – Golar LNG Partners was downgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GMLP opened at $1.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $232.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Golar LNG Partners LP has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average is $7.71.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $74.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.35 million. Golar LNG Partners had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 5.94%. Analysts forecast that Golar LNG Partners LP will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMLP. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 418,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth $1,768,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,218 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth $606,000. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

