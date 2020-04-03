Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for JD Sports Fashion (JD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for JD Sports Fashion (LON: JD):

3/30/2020 – JD Sports Fashion had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 600 ($7.89). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – JD Sports Fashion had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 881 ($11.59) to GBX 560 ($7.37). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – JD Sports Fashion had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 620 ($8.16). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – JD Sports Fashion had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/24/2020 – JD Sports Fashion had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/6/2020 – JD Sports Fashion had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 900 ($11.84) price target on the stock.

3/6/2020 – JD Sports Fashion had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 900 ($11.84) price target on the stock.

3/6/2020 – JD Sports Fashion had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 925 ($12.17). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – JD Sports Fashion had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 900 ($11.84) price target on the stock.

2/26/2020 – JD Sports Fashion had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/11/2020 – JD Sports Fashion had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/11/2020 – JD Sports Fashion had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/5/2020 – JD Sports Fashion had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

JD traded down GBX 1.90 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting GBX 407.70 ($5.36). The company had a trading volume of 2,491,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,000. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.38. JD Sports Fashion PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 274.70 ($3.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 890 ($11.71). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 637.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 749.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.92.

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

