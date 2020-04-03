Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Meggitt (MGGT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Meggitt (LON: MGGT) recently:

4/2/2020 – Meggitt had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 270 ($3.55). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Meggitt had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 241 ($3.17) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 379 ($4.99).

4/2/2020 – Meggitt had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 315 ($4.14). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Meggitt was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating.

4/1/2020 – Meggitt had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 654 ($8.60) to GBX 601 ($7.91). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Meggitt had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 305 ($4.01) to GBX 330 ($4.34). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Meggitt had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 340 ($4.47). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Meggitt had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 760 ($10.00) to GBX 300 ($3.95). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Meggitt was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 510 ($6.71) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 730 ($9.60).

3/18/2020 – Meggitt was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners to a “neutral” rating.

3/17/2020 – Meggitt had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 379 ($4.99) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 478 ($6.29).

3/16/2020 – Meggitt had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 405 ($5.33). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Meggitt was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 490 ($6.45) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 695 ($9.14).

3/9/2020 – Meggitt had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 500 ($6.58). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Meggitt was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 654 ($8.60) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 682 ($8.97).

2/27/2020 – Meggitt had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 500 ($6.58). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Meggitt had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 799 ($10.51) to GBX 682 ($8.97). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Meggitt had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 600 ($7.89). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Meggitt had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 478 ($6.29) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 530 ($6.97).

2/20/2020 – Meggitt had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 520 ($6.84). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2020 – Meggitt was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc to a “neutral” rating.

2/5/2020 – Meggitt had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 730 ($9.60) to GBX 660 ($8.68). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Meggitt stock traded down GBX 9.90 ($0.13) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 217 ($2.85). 6,779,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,000. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 462.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 599.83. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Meggitt plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 196.15 ($2.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 701.80 ($9.23).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.95 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Meggitt’s previous dividend of $5.55. This represents a yield of 2.12%. Meggitt’s payout ratio is 0.60%.

In other Meggitt news, insider Marina Thomas sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.04), for a total value of £7,908.32 ($10,402.95). Also, insider Tony Wood bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 416 ($5.47) per share, for a total transaction of £24,960 ($32,833.46).

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

